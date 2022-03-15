Insider Buying: WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($18.57) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($9,284.79).

SMWH opened at GBX 1,429.50 ($18.59) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,586.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,565.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WH Smith PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.38) and a one year high of GBX 2,064 ($26.84).

SMWH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.35) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.31) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,051 ($26.67).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

