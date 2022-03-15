SiteOne Landscape Supply’s (SITE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SITE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.63.

NYSE SITE opened at $169.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

