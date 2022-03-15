electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 315.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SWM Advisors acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of electroCore by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

