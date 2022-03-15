electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SWM Advisors acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of electroCore by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.
electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
