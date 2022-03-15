Pearson’s (PSON) “Suspended” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their suspended rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSONGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.70) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.13) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 749.17 ($9.74).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 761 ($9.90) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 629.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 650.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.43) and a one year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.49). The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In related news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,743,730.78).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

