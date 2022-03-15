Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 804 ($10.46) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.27) to GBX 815 ($10.60) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 780.75 ($10.15).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 632 ($8.22) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 653.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 648.39. The stock has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -13.74. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.03%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($26,315.99). Also, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,219.77).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

