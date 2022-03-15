Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARCO opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 983,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 211,006 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

