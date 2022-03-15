Zenvia (ZENV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42. Zenvia has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZENV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zenvia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

