QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.32 ($0.13). Approximately 80,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 177,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.18 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.67.

Get QUIZ alerts:

QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.