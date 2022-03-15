iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. 109,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (IBDK)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.