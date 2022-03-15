Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $23.74 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $9.11 million and $207,642.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $23.74 or 0.00061150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.44 or 0.06552634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.37 or 1.00030418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 383,650 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

