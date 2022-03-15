Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) Shares Down 1.1%

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (TSE:BRB – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.61. 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Brick Brewing Company Profile

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

