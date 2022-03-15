SyncFab Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00104981 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

