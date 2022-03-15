Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The company has a market cap of £416,894.46 and a PE ratio of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.79.
Nautilus Marine Services Company Profile (LON:NAUT)
Read More
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.