Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The company has a market cap of £416,894.46 and a PE ratio of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.79.

Nautilus Marine Services Company Profile (LON:NAUT)

Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.

