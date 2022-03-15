Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Shares Up 1.2%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

