Master Contract Token Price Down 3.6% This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $366,185.65 and $60,106.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.43 or 0.06561205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00065957 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033932 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

