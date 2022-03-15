Head-To-Head Analysis: Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) versus Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Deep Yellow and Arch Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arch Capital Group $9.25 billion 1.90 $2.16 billion $5.24 8.84

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Arch Capital Group 23.32% 11.51% 3.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Deep Yellow and Arch Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Capital Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Arch Capital Group has a consensus price target of $52.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Deep Yellow on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment comprises reinsurance underwriting which offer specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate (Non-Underwriting) segment involves net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in March 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

