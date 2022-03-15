Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.75). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. 2,080,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,966. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $964.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

