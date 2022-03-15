Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($0.91). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

EDIT stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. 2,080,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,966. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

