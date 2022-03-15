Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

