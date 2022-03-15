$0.32 EPS Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,752,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,884. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.93.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

