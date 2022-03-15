Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.05. Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

NYSE:BE traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.66. 3,622,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 3.44.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

