Mirrored Netflix 1-Day Volume Tops $48,978.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $48,978.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $358.39 or 0.00920766 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.28 or 0.06557253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,020.55 or 1.00250721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040648 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 16,058 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

