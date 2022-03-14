Fractal Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $829,107.36 and approximately $51,815.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.28 or 0.06557253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,020.55 or 1.00250721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040648 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

