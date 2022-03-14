BitCore Market Cap Reaches $1.85 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $141,500.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,922.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.58 or 0.06563162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00270400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.89 or 0.00734491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00065921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00460887 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00365896 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

