Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $80.09 billion and approximately $53.46 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.85 or 0.06562361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,033.94 or 1.00144386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00041040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044148 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,312,055,008 coins and its circulating supply is 80,081,716,146 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

