Covalent (CQT) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Covalent (CQT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $85.58 million and $1.07 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.06 or 0.06549877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,985.83 or 0.99822754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041206 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

