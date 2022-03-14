Cadence Bank NA Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.09 and a 200-day moving average of $250.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,088 shares of company stock worth $123,661,296. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

