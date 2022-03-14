BitTorrent Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,902.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $6,902.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00242091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007591 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002474 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002100 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.