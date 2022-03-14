Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Sells $60,457.44 in Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. 1,583,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

