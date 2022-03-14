Sriram Ryali Sells 2,266 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) CFO Sriram Ryali sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $12,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of EIGR traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.27. 534,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,914. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.45.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
