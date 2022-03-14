Sriram Ryali Sells 2,266 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) CFO Sriram Ryali sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $12,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EIGR traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.27. 534,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,914. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

