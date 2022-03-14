John David Parker Sells 5,624 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MMI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.03. 224,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

