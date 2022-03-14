Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $5.04 on Monday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 545,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,242. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $176.27.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,510,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after buying an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

