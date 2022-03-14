Webflix Token Hits Market Capitalization of $322,194.01 (WFX)

Webflix Token (WFX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Webflix Token has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $322,194.01 and approximately $39.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webflix Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00104963 BTC.

About Webflix Token

Webflix Token (CRYPTO:WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,419,258,368 coins. Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

