Credits (CS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $121,983.00

Credits (CS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $121,983.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

