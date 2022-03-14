PowerPool (CVP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. PowerPool has a total market cap of $25.43 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001757 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PowerPool has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,171,693 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

