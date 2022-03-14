Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) versus Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Head to Head Survey

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Swire Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 9.49 -$129.72 million ($4.34) -3.31 Swire Pacific $10.32 billion 2.05 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A

Zealand Pharma A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Swire Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Swire Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -371.30% -83.54% -60.97% Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Swire Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swire Pacific has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Swire Pacific beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua. Its product pipeline includes Dasiglucagon single use syringe or autoinjector that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas has completed Phase II clinical trials for automated diabetes management; Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism and in Phase II clinical trials for post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Swire Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 239 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as offshore drilling, production, exploration, platform construction, subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates a fleet of 61 offshore support vessels. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 172 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 546 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

