Cadence Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.59. 4,040,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

