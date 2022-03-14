AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoNation will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

