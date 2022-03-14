MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NASDAQ MICT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.57. 328,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. MICT has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 2,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MICT in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 1,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 590,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

