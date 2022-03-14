Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of TX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 759,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ternium has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ternium by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ternium by 117.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ternium by 101.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 110.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.