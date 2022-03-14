ORAO Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $319,246.28 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $319,246.28 and approximately $37,396.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.84 or 0.06529640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.78 or 1.00119296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00041055 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

