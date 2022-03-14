Ultra Tops One Day Volume of $5.76 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $316.39 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,958.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00733711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00193102 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025712 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001314 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.