Brokerages Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $57.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.40 million and the highest is $57.50 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $48.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $266.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $270.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $295.14 million, with estimates ranging from $280.80 million to $307.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

In other news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCRA stock remained flat at $$79.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -304.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

