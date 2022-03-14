Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.27 Million

Analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.16 million to $11.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.08 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $53.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOPH stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $9.09. 28,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

