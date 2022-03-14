Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.27 Million

Analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.16 million to $11.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.08 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $53.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.
Several research firms have issued reports on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of SOPH stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $9.09. 28,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.
SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.