$64.95 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will announce $64.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.10 million to $67.20 million. Paya posted sales of $55.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $279.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.51 million to $280.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $315.39 million, with estimates ranging from $305.66 million to $331.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 709,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,494. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.58 million, a P/E ratio of -489.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

