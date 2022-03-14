Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

