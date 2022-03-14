$183.60 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $183.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.70 million and the lowest is $157.50 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $151.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $694.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.60 million to $707.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $672.13 million, with estimates ranging from $660.90 million to $683.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.47. 436,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,938. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,427,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after buying an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.