Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Express has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $224.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Express will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Express by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 155,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Express by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

