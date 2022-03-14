Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,978 shares of company stock worth $30,297,898. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,798,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,744,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

