$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.23. 303,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.